Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,353 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of AutoZone worth $49,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in AutoZone by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,351.74.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,290.94 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,307.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,197.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,184.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,019 shares of company stock worth $55,868,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

