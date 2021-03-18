Credit Suisse AG Takes $60.77 Million Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,170,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,768,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.21% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUBO. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FUBO opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.