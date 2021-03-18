Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

CS stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

