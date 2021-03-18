Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to “Outperform”

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Barclays has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 126,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

