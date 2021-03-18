Critical Survey: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) & Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 17.50% 7.52% 0.80% Century Bancorp 24.30% 11.91% 0.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 2.80 $2.51 billion $2.77 13.93 Century Bancorp $177.54 million 3.00 $39.70 million N/A N/A

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp and Century Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 6 10 1 2.71 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.16, indicating a potential downside of 24.41%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Century Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Century Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; wealth planning, investment management, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients. As of April 14, 2020, the company operated 1,149 banking centers and 2,481 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp has a strategic relationship with Trust & Will to provide savings on Will and Trust-based estate plans. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 19, 2021, the company operated twenty-seven full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

