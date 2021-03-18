Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Sells $905,625.36 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Crocs stock opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

