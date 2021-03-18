CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $208.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $650,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.