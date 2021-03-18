CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $250.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $210.88 and last traded at $208.03. Approximately 11,963,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,048,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.31.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -433.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.