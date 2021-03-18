CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $250.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $210.88 and last traded at $208.03. Approximately 11,963,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,048,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.31.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,746,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.