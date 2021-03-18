CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Hits $0.0058

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 42.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $142,641.83 and $596.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00628084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068325 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon (CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.