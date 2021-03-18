CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Cuts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

