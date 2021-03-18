CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,462 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,074,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 351,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Shares of CMS opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

