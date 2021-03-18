CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 456 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $225.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

