CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 545 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $184.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

