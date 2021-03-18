CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

