CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,566,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,758,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

