CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 487,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,923. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $246.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.86.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

