CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 487,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,923. The stock has a market cap of $246.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTIC. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

