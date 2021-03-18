Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Sells 348 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $41,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, K Christopher Farkas sold 477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $54,077.49.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $122.04. 437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $115,104,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

