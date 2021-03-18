Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cutera stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 280,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,076. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

