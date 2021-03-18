CWM Advisors LLC Buys 854 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Xilinx by 17.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $193,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $126.35 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $127.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

