CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 193.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

