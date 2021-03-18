CWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $593,993,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 19,862.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,034,000 after acquiring an additional 833,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CSX by 493,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 706,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 706,310 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $91.71 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

