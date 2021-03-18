CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.09. 57,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

