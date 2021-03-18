CWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,941 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after buying an additional 295,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $334,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

