CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CBAY stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.