CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -254.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

