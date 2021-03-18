DA Davidson Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,653 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

