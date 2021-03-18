Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.43

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 1128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.