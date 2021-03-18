Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

