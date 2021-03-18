Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $3,550,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

