Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

DASTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth $245,465,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.55. 33,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.07. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $232.48.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

