Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,126 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $272,024.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,257.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.86. 34,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,716. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,883.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

