David Randall Pickles Sells 1,649 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total transaction of $1,432,985.44.

On Tuesday, January 19th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,305,660.96.

On Monday, December 21st, David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $71.41 on Thursday, reaching $700.10. 962,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $797.10 and its 200-day moving average is $722.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

