DCF Advisers LLC Acquires 9,500 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBIV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 259.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 996.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 77,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,255. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $888.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

