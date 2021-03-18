DCF Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of Aptinyx worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Aptinyx stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

