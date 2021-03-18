DCF Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after buying an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $174,897,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,783. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,728 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

