DCF Advisers LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Incyte comprises 2.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,761. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

