DCF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $6.38. 180,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,372,479. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.