Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Short Interest Update

Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 11th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dean Foods stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Dean Foods has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

