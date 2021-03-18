DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $196,534.00 and $401.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00631305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024866 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034033 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.