Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $47.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $79,931,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.