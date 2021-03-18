Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$247,500.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$186,381.25.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 20,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$19,200.00.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DML. Cormark lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.13.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

