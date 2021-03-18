Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSCI. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $413.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

