Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYTCF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.