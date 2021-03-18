Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.70 ($56.12).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

