Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Down 5.6%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.36. 17,005,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 14,890,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 908,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Devon Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 745,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 190.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 125,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

