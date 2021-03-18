dHedge DAO (DHT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.56 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $35.00 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00006633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00050698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00626860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00034045 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,111,444 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

