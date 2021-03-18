DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Sells $1,131,000.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DKS opened at $78.66 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,891,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $36,686,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

