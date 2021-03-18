Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) CEO Sells $676,550.35 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

